Security at Slack: Learn how your data is protected

We’re committed to being transparent about the security practices at Slack, so we created an e-book to help you understand our approach. In this free download, you’ll get an overview of how the enterprise-grade security in Slack keeps your data protected and confidential.
Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes:
- Encryption at rest and in transit
- Network security and server hardening
- Administrative access control
- System monitoring
- Logging, alerting and more
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。