Security at Slack: Learn how your data is protected

We’re committed to being transparent about the security practices at Slack, so we created an e-book to help you understand our approach. In this free download, you’ll get an overview of how the enterprise-grade security in Slack keeps your data protected and confidential.

Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes:

  • Encryption at rest and in transit
  • Network security and server hardening
  • Administrative access control
  • System monitoring
  • Logging, alerting and more

