Wooden ball in the center of a circle protected by barrier representing Slack security

Security at Slack: Learn how your data is protected

Slack is built to meet the strictest security and compliance requirements

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We’re committed to being transparent about the security practices at Slack, so we created an e-book to help you understand our approach. In this free download, you’ll get an overview of how the enterprise-grade security in Slack keeps your data protected and confidential.

Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes:

  • Encryption at rest and in transit
  • Network security and server hardening
  • Administrative access control
  • System monitoring
  • Logging, alerting and more

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