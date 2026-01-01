The State of Work 2023: Customer support trends

Customer expectations are higher than ever. In Salesforce’s “State of the Connected Customer” report, 60% of service professionals say expectations increased during the pandemic. This has forced support leaders to rethink how they can sustainably drive productivity among the teams who do such important work.
In this special edition of the State of Work report for customer support leaders, we examine how support teams can improve productivity in today’s turbulent environment. In it, you’ll learn:
- The best way for support leaders to measure team productivity
- The biggest barriers to productivity faced by support workers (hint: it’s not about technology)
- How support leaders can capture the full potential of automation and AI
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.