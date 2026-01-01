How a productivity platform drives retail success

Retailers that want to achieve success in today’s competitive marketplace need to focus on technology transformation in several critical areas. This e-book explores several of those, as well as how leading retailers are leveraging productivity platforms to:
- Enhance communication and collaboration across teams
- Drive seamless omnichannel experiences for customers
- Improve inventory visibility and forecasting accuracy
- Streamline operational processes and workflows
- Empower employees with automation and real-time insights
Whether you’re a retail executive seeking to stay ahead of the curve or a frontline employee looking to maximize efficiency, this e-book offers valuable insights and practical strategies for success.
