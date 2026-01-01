Transform retail customer service with real-time, white-glove support

When deciding what brands to choose—and stick with—customers expect a lot. In Salesforce’s “State of the Connected Customer” report, 60% of service professionals say expectations increased over the past two years, 48% of customers say they switch brands for better customer service, and 94% say good customer service makes them more likely to make another purchase.
So how can you exceed shopper expectations and outshine the competition? The short answer is with Slack—a single, virtual space to connect your people, tools, customers and partners for faster, more flexible work.
In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use Slack to enable your service agents to:
- Provide premium support with a direct line of access to customers
- Resolve complex issues faster
- Collect customer feedback easier
- Connect your service agents to one another
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.