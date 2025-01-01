Imagining the future of work with Slack’s VP of people

What comes next? That’s the question the global workforce is wondering as we enter the summer months, a time when folks normally book vacation time and teams plan off-sites and company outings. In this state of prolonged remote work, how can organizations meet their employees’ needs and keep teams engaged?

“We’ve leapt forward five to 10 years,” says Dawn Sharifan, vice president of people at Slack. “There’s no going back to what was; there is only the future and the new normal. And we have this unique opportunity to define that future.”

Sharifan joined the Workday Podcast for a two-part discussion on keeping a remote workforce engaged—during the current crisis and in the future. In her conversation with Workday’s Jeremiah Barba, Sharifan outlined three steps to building and sustaining a strong organizational culture:

Identify and articulate your organization’s cultural values. You can start by filling out this statement:

“Our culture is X, culturally, we do Y.” Repeat your organization’s culture loudly and often. Weave it into your communications, your celebrations and your accomplishments. Enforce your organizational culture. Allowing people to act in ways that contradict your culture creates confusion and breaks trust. And while everyone is distanced, trust is the most valuable commodity.

“Engaging at a Distance: Remote Workforce Management in a Crisis”

“The New World of Work: Looking to the Future”

Here are a few clips from the highlight reel, edited for clarity.