Bring your Digital HQ to life: Breaking down silos

本次网络会议最适合于：

It’s no secret that over the past few years, the digital and physical spaces have flipped. This shift has raised new challenges for employees all around the world, such as a massive increase of email silos, constant switching between tools and a packed schedule of meetings, preventing them from doing their best work.

And now that the balance between the digital and physical workplace is in constant flux, what’s missing is a place that is connected, flexible and inclusive—that everyone can be part of and contribute to. We call that the digital HQ.

The biggest shift a digital HQ brings is that you now have one place for people to collaborate and take action. In this webinar, learn how you can bring your teams and tools together around common goals, projects and processes in channels and through Slack Connect with other external companies.

你将学习到的内容： How to break down communication and collaboration silos

Best practices for creating channels in your digital HQ

How Slack Connect can bring external companies into your digital HQ

演讲嘉宾：