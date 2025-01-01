Do All Your Work in Slack: Connected Apps and Conversations

Ready to supercharge your tech stack in Slack?

Join our webinar and discover how to integrate your apps, data, conversations, and users into a single platform. We’ll show you how to use your existing tech stack right within Slack, turning it into your central hub for efficiency.

Imagine instantly searching, sharing, and acting on apps like Google Drive and OneDrive, all within Slack, while maintaining full context. We’ll dive deep into Slack work objects, demonstrating how they create richer app experiences that connect your work with relevant conversations. You’ll gain all the information you need to be incredibly productive. Plus, we’ll feature live demos and explore the latest integrations for Highspot and Box.

你将学习到的内容： How to ‌enhance your productivity in Slack experience by integrating apps and workflows on a single platform

How Slack work objects provides connected apps with rich previews of your third-party app data like file details, embedded images, and conversations

Practical tips and live demonstrations of Highspot and Box integrations, showing you how to optimize team productivity with powerful automation

演讲嘉宾：