AI at work: the Slack research team unpacks the data on AI use in the workplace

How many desk workers are using AI and automation tools and how are these tools affecting on-the-job productivity? What’s stopping more people from experimenting with AI at work? Hear from Slack researchers as they unpack new findings on employee perceptions and use of AI from a survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the globe.

你將學習到： What the data shows about how people feel about AI and automation at work, including the executive perspective

The top tasks and activities that desk workers are using AI and automation for today, plus how they hope to use it in the future

A practical way to ready your workforce for the AI revolution

專題講者：