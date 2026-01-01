Webinar

AI at work: the Slack research team unpacks the data on AI use in the workplace

The AI revolution is here. Are you ready? Slack's survey of 10,000 global desk workers uncovers new findings on employee perception and use of AI

觀看網路研討會
60 分鐘

    How many desk workers are using AI and automation tools and how are these tools affecting on-the-job productivity? What’s stopping more people from experimenting with AI at work? Hear from Slack researchers as they unpack new findings on employee perceptions and use of AI from a survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the globe.

    專題講者：

    SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
    SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    超讚！

    非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

    知道了！

    感謝你提供意見回饋。

    糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

    Related Events