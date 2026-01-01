Two hands holding different colored microphones representing leaders discussing the new way of work
Ask Me Anything: Field Marketing

Join us for Slack’s Ask Me Anything: Field Marketing, as we discuss our best tips and tricks for using Slack and answer your questions

30 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Marketers

Want to know more about how our team members use Slack? Slack’s Director of Field Marketing, Becky Fromm, will share her best tips and tricks for how she uses Slack to collaborate with Sales partners, keep her team updated, and get projects to market faster. Afterwards we will invite you to ask Becky any questions you have. Register now and submit your questions ahead of time!

專題講者：

SlackDirector of Field MarketingBecky Fromm

