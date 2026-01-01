Ask Me Anything: Field Marketing

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Want to know more about how our team members use Slack? Slack’s Director of Field Marketing, Becky Fromm, will share her best tips and tricks for how she uses Slack to collaborate with Sales partners, keep her team updated, and get projects to market faster. Afterwards we will invite you to ask Becky any questions you have. Register now and submit your questions ahead of time!

你將學習到： A day in the life of a field marketer at Slack

Tips and tricks for communicating with your team and collaborating with cross-functional partners

The answers to your questions (it is an Ask Me Anything, after all!)

專題講者：