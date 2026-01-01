Ask Me Anything: Field Marketing

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Want to know more about how our team members use Slack? Slack’s Director of Field Marketing, Becky Fromm, will share her best tips and tricks for how she uses Slack to collaborate with Sales partners, keep her team updated, and get projects to market faster. Afterwards we will invite you to ask Becky any questions you have. Register now and submit your questions ahead of time!

このウェビナーで聞けること : A day in the life of a field marketer at Slack

Tips and tricks for communicating with your team and collaborating with cross-functional partners

The answers to your questions (it is an Ask Me Anything, after all!)

注目のスピーカー :