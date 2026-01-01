Ask Me Anything: Field Marketing

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- マーケティング担当者
Want to know more about how our team members use Slack? Slack’s Director of Field Marketing, Becky Fromm, will share her best tips and tricks for how she uses Slack to collaborate with Sales partners, keep her team updated, and get projects to market faster. Afterwards we will invite you to ask Becky any questions you have. Register now and submit your questions ahead of time!
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。