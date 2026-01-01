Close deals faster with Slack, DocuSign, and Salesforce

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

B2B buying and selling is more complex than ever.

The average sale today involves 10 people, lasts 102 days, and has to all happen in a hybrid world. Sales organizations are adapting quickly to this new landscape, enabling reps with technology and shifting how they engage with prospects and customers. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels.

However, digitizing the sales process is no easy task. Critical information that reps need is spread across various tools, causing the contracting process to drag on. Learn how Slack’s powerful integrations with Salesforce Sales Cloud and the DocuSign Agreement Cloud come together in Slack to help drive deals forward, boost rep productivity, and deliver a better experience for your buyers.

你將學習到： Minimize context switching by generating custom agreements with important information from Salesforce and templates from DocuSign together in one place

Automate and streamline approvals with Slack’s Approvals Bot based on quote configurations in Salesforce Sales Cloud

Speed up the contracting process and deliver a superior customer experience using DocuSign eSignature with Slack Connect

專題講者：