How to improve your workflow with AI from Slack and Asana

Slack’s Workforce Index survey shows that 96% of executives recognize that incorporating AI into their company’s operations is an urgent priority—yet in its latest research, only 1 in 4 desk workers report that they’ve tried AI tools at work.
Join this webinar to learn how AI is helping people drive productivity. We’ll show how Slack AI can help you unlock the full potential of your knowledge, and we’ll demonstrate how Asana AI delivers insights to your team. We’ll also show how Asana AI empowers your organization to work smarter and connects with your favorite apps like Slack to surface key insights and updates on cross-functional work, right where you are already working.
See these tools in action and ask questions about how they can work for you.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！