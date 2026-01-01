How to Prepare Your Workforce for AI Agents

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
We’re in the middle of a tectonic shift in how people do their jobs: a future of work where autonomous AI agents can analyze information, make decisions, and act on our behalf to significantly increase our capacity. Our latest report reveals that businesses are hungry to discover the best way to implement AI so they can transform employee productivity and unlock business growth and innovation.
Join Slack’s Workforce Lab as we explore what our global survey of more than 20,400 desk workers tells us about what’s holding companies back from using AI and agentic technology to its full potential, where AI-enabled workforces are headed, and what business leaders need to do to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving business environment.
