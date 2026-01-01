How to transform your organization to an event-driven and composable enterprise

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
No matter which industry or company you work for, the way your employees engage with day-to-day system events, from tools like CRM, ERP, and HRIS, can have a massive impact on your bottom line. As our world continues to change, it’s necessary to embrace a model of event-driven architecture that is better equipped to work with human-level engagement to turn noise into productivity. In other words, empowering your people to take control of the system events that are coming their way, reclaiming their productivity, and driving alignment in the process is more crucial than ever.
Join this session to hear from Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, and Steve Wood, VP of Product, Developer Platform at Slack.
專題講者：
