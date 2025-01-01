A hand holding a lightbulb with other supplies to show productivity
How to transform your organization to an event-driven and composable enterprise

Watch this session as leaders discuss the “composable enterprise” and the value it can provide your organization

No matter which industry or company you work for, the way your employees engage with day-to-day system events, from tools like CRM, ERP, and HRIS, can have a massive impact on your bottom line. As our world continues to change, it’s necessary to embrace a model of event-driven architecture that is better equipped to work with human-level engagement to turn noise into productivity. In other words, empowering your people to take control of the system events that are coming their way, reclaiming their productivity, and driving alignment in the process is more crucial than ever.

Join this session to hear from Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, and Steve Wood, VP of Product, Developer Platform at Slack.

SalesforceSVP of Product Management at SlackSteve Wood
ZK ResearchFounder & Principal AnalystZeus Kerravala

