Webinar

Introducing Slack lists: Manage projects and tasks where work already happens

Learn all about how you can save time, stay aligned with your teammates and get work done faster with Slack lists

觀看網路研討會
60 分鐘

    According to Wellingtone’s The State of Project Management Report, less than half of companies consistently achieve project success. With all the project and work management tools available today, have you ever wondered why most organizations are missing their project goals?

    No matter how much money companies spend on project management software, employees don’t want—or need—another tool to do their job. What they need is a way to manage projects better and collaborate on them in one place.

    Meet Slack lists. Lists bring project management to teams where they are already working together–in Slack. With lists, you can visualize and organize tasks so you can track cross-functional projects, requests, approvals and more.

    Join us to see a live demo of Slack lists and to learn more about how all types of companies can reduce context switching between apps, drive accountability across teams, and focus on what’s most important: doing your best work, faster.

    專題講者：

    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerVicki Robertson
    SlackDirector, Product ManagementKatie Steigman

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    超讚！

    非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

    知道了！

    感謝你提供意見回饋。

    糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

    Related Events