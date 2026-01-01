Webinar

Introducing Slack lists: Manage projects and tasks where work already happens

Learn all about how you can save time, stay aligned with your teammates and get work done faster with Slack lists

보기
60 분

    According to Wellingtone’s The State of Project Management Report, less than half of companies consistently achieve project success. With all the project and work management tools available today, have you ever wondered why most organizations are missing their project goals?

    No matter how much money companies spend on project management software, employees don’t want—or need—another tool to do their job. What they need is a way to manage projects better and collaborate on them in one place.

    Meet Slack lists. Lists bring project management to teams where they are already working together–in Slack. With lists, you can visualize and organize tasks so you can track cross-functional projects, requests, approvals and more.

    Join us to see a live demo of Slack lists and to learn more about how all types of companies can reduce context switching between apps, drive accountability across teams, and focus on what’s most important: doing your best work, faster.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerVicki Robertson
    SlackDirector, Product ManagementKatie Steigman

    이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

    0/600

    훌륭해요!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    알겠습니다!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

    Related Events

    Jan 13

    웨비나

    [자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

    이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

    등록