Introducing Slack lists: Manage projects and tasks where work already happens

According to Wellingtone’s The State of Project Management Report, less than half of companies consistently achieve project success. With all the project and work management tools available today, have you ever wondered why most organizations are missing their project goals?

No matter how much money companies spend on project management software, employees don’t want—or need—another tool to do their job. What they need is a way to manage projects better and collaborate on them in one place.

Meet Slack lists. Lists bring project management to teams where they are already working together–in Slack. With lists, you can visualize and organize tasks so you can track cross-functional projects, requests, approvals and more.

Join us to see a live demo of Slack lists and to learn more about how all types of companies can reduce context switching between apps, drive accountability across teams, and focus on what’s most important: doing your best work, faster.

학습 내용: How to create a list so your can manage projects from start to finish in Slack

How to build workflows with lists to track inbound requests

How to use lists to plan and prioritize with your team

주요 발표자: