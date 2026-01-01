Modernize MedTech Sales and Service with Slack

Download this recording to learn more on the future of MedTech operations and how modernizing and streamlining sales and service workflows can lead to significant increases in productivity, sales win rates and customer satisfaction.

Medical Technology, or MedTech, is one of the most innovative and futuristic industries in the world, but the processes for selling, tracking and servicing these devices and systems feel stuck in the past.

This webinar was designed specifically for MedTech leaders and will highlight ways Slack can help improve sales and service team communication as well as how automated workflows can reduce manual work and increase overall productivity. Slack provides a unified platform for real-time data and communication that can lead to a 28 percent increase in sales productivity and a 23 percent boost in win rates. Using Slack’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search capabilities, Slack helps Medtech organizations speed up service case resolution times by 36 percent and improve customer satisfaction by 12 percent.

You’ll also learn more about Slack features like real-time customer relationship management (CRM) data access, automated pipeline and opportunity updates and collaborative deal rooms that enable sales teams to manage complex sales cycles efficiently, ensuring they can make informed decisions quickly and close deals faster.

The benefits of modernizing commercial operations do not end when the deal is closed. This webinar will also demonstrate how to improve inventory management through integration with warehouse management systems, real-time order tracking and technician coordination.

你將學習到： How to close deals faster

Track inventory more reliably

Seamlessly provide white-glove service to customers

專題講者：