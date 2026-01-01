Salesforce + Slack: Driving Sales Success Together

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
The existing ways of working are no longer “working” or efficient. Sales teams need to increase sales productivity and close more deals. But work today is fragmented, with siloed tools, conversations, and complex processes costing teams valuable time and slowing down deal cycles.
To succeed in the era of agent-powered work, every business needs a strategic work platform like Agentforce and Slack to drive productivity and collaboration, streamline work and drive efficiency across their organization.
Join this webinar to discover the future of CRM in Slack, the conversational interface for work. See how Humans and Agents drive customer success together with Salesforce and Slack.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！