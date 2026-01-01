Salesforce + Slack: Driving Sales Success Together

このウェビナーの対象者 :

The existing ways of working are no longer “working” or efficient. Sales teams need to increase sales productivity and close more deals. But work today is fragmented, with siloed tools, conversations, and complex processes costing teams valuable time and slowing down deal cycles.

To succeed in the era of agent-powered work, every business needs a strategic work platform like Agentforce and Slack to drive productivity and collaboration, streamline work and drive efficiency across their organization.

Join this webinar to discover the future of CRM in Slack, the conversational interface for work. See how Humans and Agents drive customer success together with Salesforce and Slack.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How Agentforce Sales Coach helps you boosts productivity, automates tasks, and optimizes every interaction.

The latest Slack innovations like Salesforce channels, enhanced with Slack Sales Elevate and AI in Slack, to accelerate team selling.

Critical sales use cases that your team can adopt today.

注目のスピーカー :