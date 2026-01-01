Webinar

Salesforce + Slack: Driving Sales Success Together

Boost productivity, automate tasks, and optimize every interaction

The existing ways of working are no longer “working” or efficient. Sales teams need to increase sales productivity and close more deals. But work today is fragmented, with siloed tools, conversations, and complex processes costing teams valuable time and slowing down deal cycles.

To succeed in the era of agent-powered work, every business needs a strategic work platform like Agentforce and Slack to drive productivity and collaboration, streamline work and drive efficiency across their organization.

Join this webinar to discover the future of CRM in Slack, the conversational interface for work. See how Humans and Agents drive customer success together with Salesforce and Slack.

SalesforceSenior Director, Solution EngineeringVijay Iyer
SlackDirector - Product Marketing, APACDale Micallef
SalesforceSolution EngineerOlivia Nguyen
SalesforceSolution EngineerAndrew Yap

