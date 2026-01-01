Grow partner engagement and revenue with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
- Sales professionals
- Technology professionals
If you sell through partners like resellers or distributors, your success depends on theirs. What’s the secret to getting your partners to sell more of your products? Making those partners as productive as possible. And getting partners to be as productive as possible requires visibility and process automation, every step of the way.
Join this webinar to learn how Slack helps technology organizations boost partner revenue by optimizing how they engage with partners, from onboarding to co-selling and support.
專題講者：
SlackIndustry MarketingKelcy Joynt
SalesforceLead Solution EngineerColin Lyons
SlackLead Solution EngineerTabitha Prose
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！