Grow partner engagement and revenue with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

If you sell through partners like resellers or distributors, your success depends on theirs. What’s the secret to getting your partners to sell more of your products? Making those partners as productive as possible. And getting partners to be as productive as possible requires visibility and process automation, every step of the way.

Join this webinar to learn how Slack helps technology organizations boost partner revenue by optimizing how they engage with partners, from onboarding to co-selling and support.

你將學習到： Driving efficient partner engagement

Streamlining partner onboarding

Transforming partner selling and co-selling

專題講者：