Grow partner engagement and revenue with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
- 영업 전문가
- 기술 전문가
If you sell through partners like resellers or distributors, your success depends on theirs. What’s the secret to getting your partners to sell more of your products? Making those partners as productive as possible. And getting partners to be as productive as possible requires visibility and process automation, every step of the way.
Join this webinar to learn how Slack helps technology organizations boost partner revenue by optimizing how they engage with partners, from onboarding to co-selling and support.
주요 발표자:
