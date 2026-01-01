Win deals by team selling with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

In today’s economy, sales reps are under pressure to win deals. To close a deal, reps commonly collaborate with other teams—legal, finance, sales operations— throughout the sales cycle. The latest Salesforce State of Sales report found that 81% of sales reps say team selling helps them close sales, and that leaders see improving cross-functional alignment as their number one tactic to drive growth.

With Slack, it’s easy to break down silos and pull relevant people, processes and data together in one place—an account channel. Through more efficient knowledge sharing and using automated workflows and notifications, account teams are better equipped to deliver value to customers and close deals.

Learn how Slack’s sales teams are working with cross-functional partners to win more deals by streamlining the sales process in Slack.

Connecting all account team members in account channels to centralize knowledge

Automating approvals to close deals faster

Aligning from anywhere to keep opportunities moving forward

