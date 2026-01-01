An introduction to Slack Enterprise Key Management

At Slack, we are committed to ensuring that your data is always protected. By default, Slack encrypts data at rest and data in transit as part of our foundational security controls.

Slack EKM adds an extra layer of protection and is available as an add-on for our most security-conscious Enterprise Grid customers. Whether you’re at a large organization or working in a highly regulated industry, Slack EKM helps you meet your security objectives without affecting any of the Slack features your teams require.

Bring your own keys

With Slack EKM, messages and files are encrypted using your own keys (stored in Amazon’s Key Management Service). Having the power to use your own keys means that you have complete control over your data in Slack. On top of that, administrators can revoke key access in a targeted and precise manner so that teams experience minimal disruption in service. Slack keeps working as usual, and so do your teams.

Keep work flowing, securely

With other offerings, revoking key access often hinders employees from getting the most out of their tools. Slack EKM is uniquely designed to minimize disruptions across your organization, giving you the security control you need without sacrificing user experience.

Technology like EKM is rapidly becoming a core requirement for enterprises of all sizes that need enhanced security of their collaboration environment. It becomes more important for enterprises to retain control of their encryption keys.

What this means for admins and teams

Visibility at every step

Administrators get detailed visibility into how your keys are being accessed to encrypt and decrypt messages and files in Slack. This information is logged in to AWS KMS’s CloudWatch and CloudTrail solutions.

Granularly revoke key access

To address security threats, administrators can revoke access in a very targeted manner. Access to messages and files can be revoked at the organizational, workspace, channel, time-frame and file levels.

Keep collaborating in Slack

The Slack experience—from features to performance—remains the same. Teams can keep collaborating, using all the Slack features they regularly use, even when some of the data has restricted access.

Slack EKM is offered as an add-on to Enterprise Grid.