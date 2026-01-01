Slack Spotlight Awards 2023

Celebrating the companies and people moving work forwards

Illustration of a spotlight playing over a Slack logo.
Rivian logoMarriott Digital Services logoParamount Global logoBolt logoNational Weather Service logoOpenAI logo
Slack Spotlight Award ‘Slack Impact’ Winner, OpenAISlack Spotlight Award ‘Slack Impact’ Winner, OpenAI

Made for people, built for productivity

Slack is where productivity meets possibility. The 3rd Annual Slack Spotlight Awards honour the organisations and individuals reimagining modern work through automation, knowledge sharing and connectivity while embracing ways to move work forward more quickly.

Illustration of a line graph climbing on top of a bar chart.
Paramount Global logo

Unlocking Productivity Award

With Slack as their productivity platform, Paramount Global has fuelled efficiency and found new ways of working across their organisation.

Read more

Celebrating Excellence at Work

Slack is home to all kinds of teams doing all kinds of work. The teams at these companies go above and beyond by using Slack to tap into efficiency, engagement and excellence across lines of business.

Northwestern Mutual logo

Excellence in Automation

Northwestern Mutual harnesses the power of Slack to automate work, save time and increase efficiency across departments.

Read more
Spotify Advertising logo

Excellence in Sales

By automating campaign life cycles in Slack, Spotify Advertising increased delivery rates, improved launch punctuality and championed channel-based communication.

Read more
Marriott Digital Services logo

Excellence in Customer Service

Marriott Digital Services leverages Slack and Salesforce to streamline high-quality support, quickly triage enquiries and deliver timely, accurate answers.

Read more
Play video

‘With Salesforce and Slack, we’ve been able to automate and scale mission-critical processes for our Spotify Advertising team to onboard new brands quickly and build deeper relationships with existing customers.’

Daniel WalshGlobal Head of Business Strategy and Operations, Spotify AdvertisingRead story

Embracing a new way of working

From non-profit organisations to massive financial institutions, Slack invites teams to rethink what’s possible with productivity to stay at the cutting edge of performance and innovation.

National Weather Service logo

Slack for Good Award

The National Weather Service pivoted its crucial messaging service to Slack to deliver the most relevant information, reports and data in real time.

Read more
Shipt logo

Slack at Scale Award

Shipt uses Slack to connect its workforce and provide a differentiated shopping and delivery experience for the retail industry

Read more
OpenAI logo

Slack Impact Award

OpenAI is using Slack to accelerate growth and form stronger customer relationships.

Read more
Slack Spotlight Award ‘Slack for Good’ Winner, National Weather Service

‘After using NWSChat 2.0 powered by Slack during our flash-flood emergency event, I never want to go back to the legacy NWS Chat platform. Slack is super intuitive and allows for a multitude of information sharing.’

Melissa SizemoreEmergency Management Officer, Jefferson County, AlabamaRead story

Recognising outstanding individuals

We’re all about teamwork here at Slack. These awards celebrate the individuals who have embraced digital transformation and go the extra mile for their teams, companies, partners, customers and beyond.

Visionary AwardHeadRace logo

‘You cannot lower the cost of recruiting and hiring for every organisation around the world without eliminating inefficiencies.’

Laszlo Korsos, CEO and Co-founder

Headshot of Laszlo Korsos
Slack Champion of the YearBolt logo

‘Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every work day starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack.’

Mathis Bogens, Head of Internal Communications

Headshot of Mathis Bogens
Slack Admin of the YearRivian logo

‘[Slack] is where work happens and it allows us to be the most productive, connected and transparent team we can be.’

Sheryl Anderson, Manager, Digital Workplace

Headshot of Sheryl Anderson
Slack Developers of the YearKayak logo

‘The ability to customise apps lets our team explore the many ways we can use Slack to help travellers save time and money.’

Igor Gaidaichuk and Justas Belevicius, KAYAK Engineers

Headshot of Igor Gaidaichuk and Justas Belevicius
Visionary AwardHeadRace logo

‘You cannot lower the cost of recruiting and hiring for every organisation around the world without eliminating inefficiencies.’

Laszlo Korsos, CEO and Co-founder

Headshot of Laszlo Korsos
Slack Champion of the YearBolt logo

‘Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every work day starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack.’

Mathis Bogens, Head of Internal Communications

Headshot of Mathis Bogens
Slack Admin of the YearRivian logo

‘[Slack] is where work happens and it allows us to be the most productive, connected and transparent team we can be.’

Sheryl Anderson, Manager, Digital Workplace

Headshot of Sheryl Anderson
Slack Developers of the YearKayak logo

‘The ability to customise apps lets our team explore the many ways we can use Slack to help travellers save time and money.’

Igor Gaidaichuk and Justas Belevicius, KAYAK Engineers

Headshot of Igor Gaidaichuk and Justas Belevicius

Moving businesses forward, from the UK to South Korea

Around the world, start-ups and traditional enterprises alike rely on Slack. The Global Unlocking Productivity Awards recognise those fuelling productivity through automation, knowledge sharing and connection.

Cebu Pacific Airlines logo

ASEAN

Cebu Pacific Airlines has earned ASEAN’s Unlocking Productivity Award for using Slack to increase their productivity while connecting their people, processes and systems all in one place.

Read more
SK C&C logo

South Korea

For their innovative approach to automating tasks and managing high-touch service ops with Slack as their productivity platform, SK C&C wins South Korea’s Unlocking Productivity Award.

Read more
Kokuyo logo

Japan

Kokuyo Corporation is receiving the Unlocking Productivity Award for Japan for implementing Slack to double the speed at which they complete projects.

Read more
FREE NOW logo

Germany

Optimising internal processes, collaborating through workflows and serving 48 million passengers by tapping into Slack: FREE NOW wins Germany’s Unlocking Productivity Award.

Read more

About the Slack Spotlight Awards

The Slack Spotlight Awards showcase best-in-class customers for the transformative work that they’re doing in Slack. In the Awards’ third year, our global teams nominated the most innovative customer success stories to be scored by the Slack Awards Executive Committee.

01/16

Employee experience award

Iconic retailer Nike received the Employee Experience Award for its sustained focus on digital transformation and employee experience.

02/16

UK Public Sector Award

HM Revenue and Customs uses Slack to help design, implement and deliver digital services to businesses and citizens to apply for financial support during the pandemic.

03/16

UK Award

​Gymshark uses Slack to shift communications out of siloed inboxes and into channels, creating a digital HQ that allows employees to focus on the work that matters most.

04/16

France Award

One of the leading e-health companies in Europe, Doctolib help to make the healthcare system more human, efficient and connected.

05/16

Australia Award

Afterpay uses Slack to facilitate seamless communication and increase productivity, both internally and together with external partners in one place.

06/16

Germany Award

ABOUT YOU offers users a more inspiring, convenient and personalised digital shopping experience as a result of collaborating in Slack.

07/16

Japan Award

KADOKAWA Connected, Inc. adopted Slack as part of its digital transformation initiative across KADOKAWA Group organisations.

08/16

Excellence in Automation Award

Online retailer Veepee uses Slack automation to provide a better flash sale experience to 72 million members and 7,000 brand partners in 13 countries.

09/16

Excellence in Sales Award

An expert at transforming machine data into accessible information, Splunk, Inc. leverages Slack to close deals faster and get usable data into the hands of more customers.

10/16

Excellence in Customer Service Award

Direct-to-consumer company Oscar Health uses Slack to pioneer virtual health services and offer its members the ultimate customer concierge experience.

11/16

Education in Japan Award

A fully accredited online school, N High School has been using Slack to innovate in the digital learning space and successfully serve its student population since 2016.

12/16

Education in the US Award

Ranked as US News & World Report’s most innovative school five times, Arizona State University uses Slack to redefine education and power the modern learning experience.

13/16

Visionary Award

As the executive vice president and CTO for ViacomCBS, Phil Wiser received the Visionary Award for using Slack to support the evolution of ViacomCBS’s global business.

14/16

Employee Culture Award

Global head of internal communications for Wayfair, Kristin Geyer used Slack to keep teammates connected and engaged in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

15/16

Admin of the Year

Rocket Software’s director of global end user experience, Andy Woodnutt, brings innovative Slack programs to life at the global software company.

16/16

Slack Champion of the Year

Dell’s Karl Owen was an essential part of helping employees to adopt and unlock the value of Slack – because change is easier with the support of a trusted colleague.

01/15

Digital HQ Excellence Award

IBM uses Slack as its digital HQ to automate the future of work while staying on the cutting edge of innovation in the IT service industry.

02/15

France Award

To support its fast-moving trajectory, ManoMano uses Slack as its digital HQ to collaborate, build a remote culture and connect with external partners.

03/15

Japan Award

Credit Saison leverages Slack to embrace its digital HQ, strengthen collaboration and stay on the cutting edge of the financial services industry.

04/15

Korea Award

With Slack as its digital HQ, LOTTE ON embraces flexibility and collaborates efficiently to drive innovation in retail.

05/15

India Award

Using Slack as their digital HQ, Zomato’s 3,700-plus+ employees are on a mission to revolutionise food ordering and delivery in India.

06/15

Australia Award

Canva uses Slack as its digital HQ to stay agile, build internal alignment and drive its record-breaking business forward in the hybrid workplace.

07/15

Germany Award

With Slack as its digital HQ, Trivago supports its hybrid work model, empowering employees with seamless integrations and dynamic communication.

08/15

UK Award

Global technology business Ocado Group leverages its digital HQ in Slack to facilitate intuitive workflows among its people, systems, partners and customers.

09/15

Future of Work Award

Expedia Group partners with Slack to build a digital-first culture that amplifies the diverse voices of its employees.

10/15

Slack for Good Award

To continue to serve young adults in need during the pandemic and beyond, Year Up quickly pivoted its staff to a digital HQ offering virtual programmes.

11/15

Innovation in Slack Award

Capital One uses Slack to drive automation and promote a culture of innovation that is key to their mission of reimagining the banking industry.

12/15

Slack at Scale Award

TELUS uses Slack to build a high-performance culture that empowers thousands of global employees to deliver world-leading communications.

13/15

Visionary Award

Team America Relief’s technology lead, Ian Porter, used Slack to help hundreds of Afghan refugees to find safe passage out of harm’s way.

14/15

Admin of the Year Award

As Procore’s VP of global partnerships and alliances, Kris Lengieza championed Slack across his organisation to drive business results.

15/15

Slack Champion of the Year

Senior engineering manager for internal IT, Sara Hopper, helped her team to unlock the value of Slack Enterprise to scale Etsy’s customer experience organisation.

Welcome to where the future works

Try SlackRequest a demo