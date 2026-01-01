Celebrating the companies and people moving work forwards
Made for people, built for productivity
Slack is where productivity meets possibility. The 3rd Annual Slack Spotlight Awards honour the organisations and individuals reimagining modern work through automation, knowledge sharing and connectivity while embracing ways to move work forward more quickly.
Unlocking Productivity Award
With Slack as their productivity platform, Paramount Global has fuelled efficiency and found new ways of working across their organisation.Read more
Celebrating Excellence at Work
Slack is home to all kinds of teams doing all kinds of work. The teams at these companies go above and beyond by using Slack to tap into efficiency, engagement and excellence across lines of business.
Excellence in Automation
Northwestern Mutual harnesses the power of Slack to automate work, save time and increase efficiency across departments.Read more
Excellence in Sales
By automating campaign life cycles in Slack, Spotify Advertising increased delivery rates, improved launch punctuality and championed channel-based communication.Read more
Excellence in Customer Service
Marriott Digital Services leverages Slack and Salesforce to streamline high-quality support, quickly triage enquiries and deliver timely, accurate answers.Read more
‘With Salesforce and Slack, we’ve been able to automate and scale mission-critical processes for our Spotify Advertising team to onboard new brands quickly and build deeper relationships with existing customers.’Global Head of Business Strategy and Operations, Spotify AdvertisingRead story
Embracing a new way of working
From non-profit organisations to massive financial institutions, Slack invites teams to rethink what’s possible with productivity to stay at the cutting edge of performance and innovation.
Slack for Good Award
The National Weather Service pivoted its crucial messaging service to Slack to deliver the most relevant information, reports and data in real time.Read more
Slack at Scale Award
Shipt uses Slack to connect its workforce and provide a differentiated shopping and delivery experience for the retail industryRead more
Slack Impact Award
OpenAI is using Slack to accelerate growth and form stronger customer relationships.Read more
‘After using NWSChat 2.0 powered by Slack during our flash-flood emergency event, I never want to go back to the legacy NWS Chat platform. Slack is super intuitive and allows for a multitude of information sharing.’Emergency Management Officer, Jefferson County, AlabamaRead story
Recognising outstanding individuals
We’re all about teamwork here at Slack. These awards celebrate the individuals who have embraced digital transformation and go the extra mile for their teams, companies, partners, customers and beyond.
‘You cannot lower the cost of recruiting and hiring for every organisation around the world without eliminating inefficiencies.’
Laszlo Korsos, CEO and Co-founder
‘Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every work day starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack.’
Mathis Bogens, Head of Internal Communications
‘[Slack] is where work happens and it allows us to be the most productive, connected and transparent team we can be.’
Sheryl Anderson, Manager, Digital Workplace
‘The ability to customise apps lets our team explore the many ways we can use Slack to help travellers save time and money.’
Igor Gaidaichuk and Justas Belevicius, KAYAK Engineers
‘You cannot lower the cost of recruiting and hiring for every organisation around the world without eliminating inefficiencies.’
Laszlo Korsos, CEO and Co-founder
‘Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every work day starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack.’
Mathis Bogens, Head of Internal Communications
‘[Slack] is where work happens and it allows us to be the most productive, connected and transparent team we can be.’
Sheryl Anderson, Manager, Digital Workplace
Moving businesses forward, from the UK to South Korea
Around the world, start-ups and traditional enterprises alike rely on Slack. The Global Unlocking Productivity Awards recognise those fuelling productivity through automation, knowledge sharing and connection.
ASEAN
Cebu Pacific Airlines has earned ASEAN’s Unlocking Productivity Award for using Slack to increase their productivity while connecting their people, processes and systems all in one place.Read more
South Korea
For their innovative approach to automating tasks and managing high-touch service ops with Slack as their productivity platform, SK C&C wins South Korea’s Unlocking Productivity Award.Read more
Japan
Kokuyo Corporation is receiving the Unlocking Productivity Award for Japan for implementing Slack to double the speed at which they complete projects.Read more
Germany
Optimising internal processes, collaborating through workflows and serving 48 million passengers by tapping into Slack: FREE NOW wins Germany’s Unlocking Productivity Award.Read more
About the Slack Spotlight Awards
The Slack Spotlight Awards showcase best-in-class customers for the transformative work that they’re doing in Slack. In the Awards’ third year, our global teams nominated the most innovative customer success stories to be scored by the Slack Awards Executive Committee.
Employee experience award
Iconic retailer Nike received the Employee Experience Award for its sustained focus on digital transformation and employee experience.
UK Public Sector Award
HM Revenue and Customs uses Slack to help design, implement and deliver digital services to businesses and citizens to apply for financial support during the pandemic.
UK Award
Gymshark uses Slack to shift communications out of siloed inboxes and into channels, creating a digital HQ that allows employees to focus on the work that matters most.
France Award
One of the leading e-health companies in Europe, Doctolib help to make the healthcare system more human, efficient and connected.
Australia Award
Afterpay uses Slack to facilitate seamless communication and increase productivity, both internally and together with external partners in one place.
Germany Award
ABOUT YOU offers users a more inspiring, convenient and personalised digital shopping experience as a result of collaborating in Slack.
Japan Award
KADOKAWA Connected, Inc. adopted Slack as part of its digital transformation initiative across KADOKAWA Group organisations.
Excellence in Automation Award
Online retailer Veepee uses Slack automation to provide a better flash sale experience to 72 million members and 7,000 brand partners in 13 countries.
Excellence in Sales Award
An expert at transforming machine data into accessible information, Splunk, Inc. leverages Slack to close deals faster and get usable data into the hands of more customers.
Excellence in Customer Service Award
Direct-to-consumer company Oscar Health uses Slack to pioneer virtual health services and offer its members the ultimate customer concierge experience.
Education in Japan Award
A fully accredited online school, N High School has been using Slack to innovate in the digital learning space and successfully serve its student population since 2016.
Education in the US Award
Ranked as US News & World Report’s most innovative school five times, Arizona State University uses Slack to redefine education and power the modern learning experience.
Visionary Award
As the executive vice president and CTO for ViacomCBS, Phil Wiser received the Visionary Award for using Slack to support the evolution of ViacomCBS’s global business.
Employee Culture Award
Global head of internal communications for Wayfair, Kristin Geyer used Slack to keep teammates connected and engaged in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admin of the Year
Rocket Software’s director of global end user experience, Andy Woodnutt, brings innovative Slack programs to life at the global software company.
Digital HQ Excellence Award
IBM uses Slack as its digital HQ to automate the future of work while staying on the cutting edge of innovation in the IT service industry.
France Award
To support its fast-moving trajectory, ManoMano uses Slack as its digital HQ to collaborate, build a remote culture and connect with external partners.
Japan Award
Credit Saison leverages Slack to embrace its digital HQ, strengthen collaboration and stay on the cutting edge of the financial services industry.
Korea Award
With Slack as its digital HQ, LOTTE ON embraces flexibility and collaborates efficiently to drive innovation in retail.
India Award
Using Slack as their digital HQ, Zomato’s 3,700-plus+ employees are on a mission to revolutionise food ordering and delivery in India.
Australia Award
Canva uses Slack as its digital HQ to stay agile, build internal alignment and drive its record-breaking business forward in the hybrid workplace.
Germany Award
With Slack as its digital HQ, Trivago supports its hybrid work model, empowering employees with seamless integrations and dynamic communication.
UK Award
Global technology business Ocado Group leverages its digital HQ in Slack to facilitate intuitive workflows among its people, systems, partners and customers.
Future of Work Award
Expedia Group partners with Slack to build a digital-first culture that amplifies the diverse voices of its employees.
Slack for Good Award
To continue to serve young adults in need during the pandemic and beyond, Year Up quickly pivoted its staff to a digital HQ offering virtual programmes.
Innovation in Slack Award
Capital One uses Slack to drive automation and promote a culture of innovation that is key to their mission of reimagining the banking industry.
Slack at Scale Award
TELUS uses Slack to build a high-performance culture that empowers thousands of global employees to deliver world-leading communications.
Visionary Award
Team America Relief’s technology lead, Ian Porter, used Slack to help hundreds of Afghan refugees to find safe passage out of harm’s way.
Admin of the Year Award
As Procore’s VP of global partnerships and alliances, Kris Lengieza championed Slack across his organisation to drive business results.