Slack Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, February 11, 2020—Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended January 31, 2020 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed via dial-in at 866-211-3197 from the United States or 647-689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 8038544. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data—a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward.

