Breaking down Slack APIs

SCIM is an API for managing the people on your team and the groups they belong to. Understanding how to use this powerful feature will make administering Slack workspaces and organizations much simpler.

As an industry standard, SCIM is used by Single Sign-On (SSO) services and identity providers to manage people across a variety of tools, including Slack. It’s also possible to write your own Slack app using the SCIM API to automate member and workspace management.

학습 내용: Setting up an app to work with SCIM

Provisioning users automatically

Filtering specific users or groups

Avoiding common pitfalls

