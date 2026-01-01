Breaking down Slack APIs

Este webinario es más adecuado para:
- Desarrolladores
- Enterprise Grid
- Organizadores y administradores
SCIM is an API for managing the people on your team and the groups they belong to. Understanding how to use this powerful feature will make administering Slack workspaces and organizations much simpler.
As an industry standard, SCIM is used by Single Sign-On (SSO) services and identity providers to manage people across a variety of tools, including Slack. It’s also possible to write your own Slack app using the SCIM API to automate member and workspace management.
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