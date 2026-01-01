Webinar

Slack for Sports Entertainment

Maximize impact using new capabilities that unlock team performance

40 분

    The sports entertainment industry is a fascinating and fast-moving sector that has changed beyond recognition over the last decade. Slack powers your collaborative agility, integrations with your tech stack allow you to automate routine tasks, connect with Salesforce to streamline information to supporting teams and enable you to work seamlessly with outside organizations.

    Watch this recording to learn more about Slack’s product roadmap, how you can leverage Slack to accelerate your digital transformation and experience recorded use case demos you can implement right away.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackVP, Product ManagementSteve Hamrick
    SlackSenior Success ManagerPantea Rad
    SlackSenior Solution EngineerWhitney Henriquez
    SlackPrincipal Success ManagerChristian Irish

    이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

    0/600

    훌륭해요!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    알겠습니다!

    피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

    죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

    Related Events

    Jan 13

    웨비나

    [자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

    이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

    등록