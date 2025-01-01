Webinar

Slack for Sports Entertainment

Maximize impact using new capabilities that unlock team performance

40 分钟

    The sports entertainment industry is a fascinating and fast-moving sector that has changed beyond recognition over the last decade. Slack powers your collaborative agility, integrations with your tech stack allow you to automate routine tasks, connect with Salesforce to streamline information to supporting teams and enable you to work seamlessly with outside organizations.

    Watch this recording to learn more about Slack’s product roadmap, how you can leverage Slack to accelerate your digital transformation and experience recorded use case demos you can implement right away.

    演讲嘉宾：

    SlackVP, Product ManagementSteve Hamrick
    SlackSenior Success ManagerPantea Rad
    SlackSenior Solution EngineerWhitney Henriquez
    SlackPrincipal Success ManagerChristian Irish

