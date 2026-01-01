Webinar

Slack for Sports Entertainment

Maximize impact using new capabilities that unlock team performance

40 分

    The sports entertainment industry is a fascinating and fast-moving sector that has changed beyond recognition over the last decade. Slack powers your collaborative agility, integrations with your tech stack allow you to automate routine tasks, connect with Salesforce to streamline information to supporting teams and enable you to work seamlessly with outside organizations.

    Watch this recording to learn more about Slack’s product roadmap, how you can leverage Slack to accelerate your digital transformation and experience recorded use case demos you can implement right away.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackVP, Product ManagementSteve Hamrick
    SlackSenior Success ManagerPantea Rad
    SlackSenior Solution EngineerWhitney Henriquez
    SlackPrincipal Success ManagerChristian Irish

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る