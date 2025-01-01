工作效率

An easier way to use JIRA with Slack

Helping teams get more context and resolve issues in a jiffy

由 Slack 团队提供2022 年 9 月 27 日

阅读 2 分钟

When it comes to people working together to build great software, the right tools can make all the difference. That’s why we’ve teamed up with the fine folks behind JIRA — the software development app favored by thousands of agile product teams — to bring you the new JIRA Cloud app for Slack. Connecting our products simplifies the development process by enabling engineers, product managers, and QA teams to work together easily and ship great stuff.

With the new JIRA app, you can work through issues in Slack by subscribing to notifications on key matters and pulling in deeper contextual information when needed.

Some highlights:

A new JIRA bot puts relevant information at your fingertips

Say your team is working through a product sprint, and you want to know the status of a specific issue. Upon typing out a bug classification (“TIS-14” in the demo below), the new JIRA bot will post a message right in your conversation containing a basic summary of the issue. This saves your team the worky-work of copying and pasting links to a separate application, and instead gives your team more context on the issue in the place where you’re already talking about it.

687f8-1f7obvg27ngbiyab1fahusw-1.gif

Looking for something? JIRA bot can help

If you are working in Slack and need to look up a specific issue in JIRA, instead of having to jump out of your workflow, you can now ask the JIRA bot to find that information and send it directly to you.

ee1fd-1kksbmd2o4vjvyif6yvpnyq-1.png

Need something more? JIRA bot at your command

Deeper functionality is available via slash commands (/jira), enabling you to:

  1. Easily connect Slack to a JIRA Cloud instance using /jira connect <url-to-jira>
  2. Manage JIRA subscriptions from within Slack using /jira or /jira manage
  3. Lookup specific issues right from Slack with /jira <issue-key>

The existing JIRA integration, called JIRA server alerts, is one of the most popular apps for development teams using Slack. You can find JIRA server alerts and the new JIRA Cloud app in Slack’s App Directory.

 

这个帖子有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

继续阅读

新闻

使用 Slack 列表将你的对话转化为工作

一项新的 Slack 功能即将登场，它让你能直接在开展工作的平台管理项目、请求和任务

新闻

我们如何构建安全且私密的 Slack AI

新闻

一切尽在掌握：重磅推出 Slack 企业搜索

在 Slack 中访问可搜索的中央资料库，查阅公司的所有知识和数据。

新闻

Salesforce 频道是数据与对话的交汇地

将 Salesforce CRM 数据与 Slack 中以客户为中心的对话结合在一起，确保工作向前推进。