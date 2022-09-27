생산성

An easier way to use JIRA with Slack

Helping teams get more context and resolve issues in a jiffy

Slack 팀이 작성2022년 9월 27일

2분 분량

When it comes to people working together to build great software, the right tools can make all the difference. That’s why we’ve teamed up with the fine folks behind JIRA — the software development app favored by thousands of agile product teams — to bring you the new JIRA Cloud app for Slack. Connecting our products simplifies the development process by enabling engineers, product managers, and QA teams to work together easily and ship great stuff.

With the new JIRA app, you can work through issues in Slack by subscribing to notifications on key matters and pulling in deeper contextual information when needed.

Some highlights:

A new JIRA bot puts relevant information at your fingertips

Say your team is working through a product sprint, and you want to know the status of a specific issue. Upon typing out a bug classification (“TIS-14” in the demo below), the new JIRA bot will post a message right in your conversation containing a basic summary of the issue. This saves your team the worky-work of copying and pasting links to a separate application, and instead gives your team more context on the issue in the place where you’re already talking about it.

687f8-1f7obvg27ngbiyab1fahusw-1.gif

Looking for something? JIRA bot can help

If you are working in Slack and need to look up a specific issue in JIRA, instead of having to jump out of your workflow, you can now ask the JIRA bot to find that information and send it directly to you.

ee1fd-1kksbmd2o4vjvyif6yvpnyq-1.png

Need something more? JIRA bot at your command

Deeper functionality is available via slash commands (/jira), enabling you to:

  1. Easily connect Slack to a JIRA Cloud instance using /jira connect <url-to-jira>
  2. Manage JIRA subscriptions from within Slack using /jira or /jira manage
  3. Lookup specific issues right from Slack with /jira <issue-key>

The existing JIRA integration, called JIRA server alerts, is one of the most popular apps for development teams using Slack. You can find JIRA server alerts and the new JIRA Cloud app in Slack’s App Directory.

 

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

생산성

평정심을 유지하고 자동화하기: 팀에서 바로 사용할 수 있는 3가지 Slack 워크플로

Slack에서 업무를 자동화하는 도구인 워크플로 빌더를 사용해 동료가 지원을 받고 요청을 제출할 수 있도록 더 나은 업무 방식을 제공하세요.

새 소식

Slack을 통해 영업의 수준을 한 차원 높이세요

Slack Sales Elevate를 통해 리더가 더 나은 의사 결정을 내리고 더 많은 성공을 이끌어내는 방법을 알아보세요

새 소식

Slack과 Salesforce의 새로운 통합으로 영업 팀의 역량을 강화하세요

Slack Sales Elevate로 고객 레코드, 계정, 기회, 주요 지표를 중앙 집중화하여 영업 프로세스의 모든 단계 혁신