Accelerating innovation: Slack’s crucial role in manufacturing, auto, energy

Explore how Slack empowers teams to bring novel digital products and services to market to capture revenue and revolutionize the customer experience

    Slack empowers software developers to ship higher quality code faster. The highest-performing software, hardware and services producers in the world use Slack to deliver innovative products to market and create novel customer experiences. Watch our webinar to learn how Slack can empower you.

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    SlackSenior Success ManagerRobin Tran
    Woven by ToyotaVice President and Head of ITKishore Kondragunta
    SlackLead Solution EngineerDevin George

