Accelerating innovation: Slack’s crucial role in manufacturing, auto, energy

Slack empowers software developers to ship higher quality code faster. The highest-performing software, hardware and services producers in the world use Slack to deliver innovative products to market and create novel customer experiences. Watch our webinar to learn how Slack can empower you.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
SlackSenior Success ManagerRobin Tran
Woven by ToyotaVice President and Head of ITKishore Kondragunta
SlackLead Solution EngineerDevin George
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！