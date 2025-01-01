Boost Dev Productivity: Connect Conversations and Apps in Slack

Looking to make the most of your tech stack and boost efficiency by developing and operating right within Slack?
In this webinar, you’ll discover how to instantly search, share, and act on your apps within a familiar user experience, all while maintaining full context across Slack and your favorite apps. We’ll delve into the power of Slack work objects and demonstrate how they create richer app experiences that truly connect your work with relevant conversations, providing you with all the information you need to be productive. You’ll also see live demos of the latest integrations for Asana and PagerDuty.
演讲嘉宾：
AsanaDirector of Product, EngagementSophia Chen
PagerDutyDirector of Product ManagementDavis Godbout
SlackDirector, Product ManagementDivya Balasubramanian
