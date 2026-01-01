Boost Dev Productivity: Connect Conversations and Apps in Slack

Looking to make the most of your tech stack and boost efficiency by developing and operating right within Slack?
In this webinar, you’ll discover how to instantly search, share, and act on your apps within a familiar user experience, all while maintaining full context across Slack and your favorite apps. We’ll delve into the power of Slack work objects and demonstrate how they create richer app experiences that truly connect your work with relevant conversations, providing you with all the information you need to be productive. You’ll also see live demos of the latest integrations for Asana and PagerDuty.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.