Build Automated Workflows Quickly with Conditional Logic in Slack’s AI-Powered Workflow Builder

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
Join us to learn how Slack’s Workflow Builder, now enhanced with conditional branching, can boost your teams’ productivity. Every team wants to save time by automating repetitive tasks, so they can concentrate on essential business functions. However, implementing automation can be costly and time-consuming, often requiring custom apps or coding and significant tech support.
Slack’s AI-powered Workflow Builder allows anyone, from admins to end-users, to create automations in minutes, directly within Slack. Now, you can build workflows with conditional logic with just a few clicks. This offers the easiest way to automate complex processes where you work, driving productivity and collaboration across teams.
演讲嘉宾：
