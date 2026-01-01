Build Automated Workflows Quickly with Conditional Logic in Slack’s AI-Powered Workflow Builder

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- ビジネスの意思決定者
Join us to learn how Slack’s Workflow Builder, now enhanced with conditional branching, can boost your teams’ productivity. Every team wants to save time by automating repetitive tasks, so they can concentrate on essential business functions. However, implementing automation can be costly and time-consuming, often requiring custom apps or coding and significant tech support.
Slack’s AI-powered Workflow Builder allows anyone, from admins to end-users, to create automations in minutes, directly within Slack. Now, you can build workflows with conditional logic with just a few clicks. This offers the easiest way to automate complex processes where you work, driving productivity and collaboration across teams.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。