There are a variety of collaboration and community applications on the market today, each with its own strengths and challenges. Why is this space growing so quickly? And with so many options, how can you select the right solution to power your digital HQ in a work-from-anywhere world?

In this live webinar, guest speaker IDC’s Research Director Wayne Kurtzman and Slack’s VP of Product Ilan Frank discuss the findings of the new IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment,” which evaluates a dozen major collaboration products and names Slack as a leader for both its strategies and capabilities.

Join us as Kurtzman and Frank explore the methodology behind the IDC MarketScape, the rapidly-evolving landscape of collaboration products, the implications for technology buyers, and why Slack is recognized for its powerful app integrations, useful audio and video features, enterprise-grade focus on security and compliance, and more.

你将学习到的内容： The strengths and challenges of a dozen major vendors of collaboration and community applications

The IDC MarketScape methodology used to evaluate these vendors and the criteria that factored into its assessment

​​The biggest trends in collaboration and community applications over the past year, and predictions for the future of work

Advice for choosing the right collaboration solution for your digital HQ

