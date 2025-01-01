Getting started with Agentforce in Slack

The next wave of artificial intelligence is here– the era of agentic productivity. Tedious tasks that once took hours of analysis are now completed in seconds, with greater accuracy, freeing up employees’ time for more high-value work .
But in order to unlock agentic productivity within your business, you need a place to surface your autonomous agents directly in the flow of work for your employees.
Join this webinar to hear how we are bringing Agentforce to every employee in Slack here at Salesforce. We’ll share insights and use cases we have deployed to help our company become an agent-first company.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceProduct ManagerSarah Madden
SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen
