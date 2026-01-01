Nine Tells Better Stories, Faster with Slack

Keeping up with breaking news in Slack channels.

Work is dynamic, and decisions are made in minutes and sometimes seconds as Nine broadcasts and streams up to 17.5 hours of live television every day.

Slack helps the media company move faster than ever. As Nine’s default work operating system, Slack brings together people, tools, and workflows to coordinate everything from approval of graphics to managing of breaking news.

Initially adopted in 2017 to break down silos and make information easier to find, Slack is now used by publishing, radio, TV, and digital teams plus shared groups like technology and sales.

“Together with Salesforce, Slack has given us a secure, trusted environment where teams can move fast and IT stays in control. It also gives us one workspace that cuts across silos and brings people together to solve problems, instead of drowning in emails,” said Joe McNamara, Director of IT, Nine.

Editorial processes and newsroom operations are no longer a manual, email-driven workflow. Slack has completely changed how the media company works with teams sending 66,000 messages, 7,000 files, and 8,000 emoji reactions every day.

“Slack has become the place where work happens across the newsroom. It gives our teams a shared platform that’s flexible enough to support very different ways of working,” said Josie MacRae, Director of News Transformation and Business Solutions, Nine. “Today moves minute to minute, while 60 Minutes might focus on a single story for weeks. Each team has built Slack into their workflow in a way that fits—whether that’s spinning up a channel for every story or working from a central show space.”

When a new story breaks and a Slack channel is spun up, everyone jumps in to share updates, footage, scripts and notes—including producers, reporters, the digital desk, and presenters. Presenters can be live, ad-libbing, and reading from Slack. The channel becomes their source of truth, since the information has already been vetted by the newsroom.

Slack Lists and workflows streamline daily tasks like graphic requests and approvals, which were previously managed via email. A Slack workflow collects requests through a form and sends them straight onto a list where everyone can track what’s been requested and where it’s up to. Once a graphic is approved, producers can review and clip it directly in Slack without chasing down files or starting over.

Slack also fosters collaboration across international teams, supporting real-time and asynchronous communication between the 9News headquarters in Australia and teams in the US and UK bureaus. Overseas reporters, for example, start their day by checking Slack for updates, conversations, and shared files from overnight. Every update, conversation, and decision is right there and in context, enabling teams to stay aligned across time zones without the need for multiple calls or handovers.

“Partnering with Salesforce, Slack has really allowed us to improve our collaboration and the speed of our storytelling to every single platform we need to reach,” said MacRae, Director of News Transformation and Business Solutions, Nine.

Apps and integrations optimize newsroom operations