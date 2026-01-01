3 ways to create valuable ad and content partnerships with Slack

Ad and content sales is notoriously complex, involving countless processes, handoffs and teams. Cultivating loyal advertisers and maintaining margins means that media marketing and operations teams need to streamline processes and maintain transparency every step of the way.
In this webinar you’ll hear from Slack experts, see a demo, and learn how Slack transforms the way marketing and operations teams work in order to create valuable ad and content partnerships.
專題講者：
SlackHead of Customer Success, CMTJunan Pang
Slack Lead Solutions EngineerAllison August
