3 ways to create valuable ad and content partnerships with Slack

Ad and content sales is notoriously complex, involving countless processes, handoffs and teams. Cultivating loyal advertisers and maintaining margins means that media marketing and operations teams need to streamline processes and maintain transparency every step of the way.
In this webinar you’ll hear from Slack experts, see a demo, and learn how Slack transforms the way marketing and operations teams work in order to create valuable ad and content partnerships.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.