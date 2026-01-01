AI’s Impact on Workplace Conversations: Our Latest Insights

AI is fundamentally changing how we work, but the pace and shape of that transformation is still coming into focus.
In this webinar, see our latest research and discover how AI is redefining how workplaces communicate – revealing fresh patterns in how people connect, create, and achieve results in the modern agentic enterprise. Whether you’re a business leader, an AI enthusiast, or just curious about what’s coming, this conversation will offer fresh insights into how AI agents will redefine roles, teams, and productivity.
專題講者：
SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente
Stanford UniversityPhD CandidateElijah Scott
