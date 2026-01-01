Webinar

AI’s Impact on Workplace Conversations: Our Latest Insights

Discover how AI is redefining how workplaces communicate

視聴する
60 分

    AI is fundamentally changing how we work, but the pace and shape of that transformation is still coming into focus.

    In this webinar, see our latest research and discover how AI is redefining how workplaces communicate – revealing fresh patterns in how people connect, create, and achieve results in the modern agentic enterprise. Whether you’re a business leader, an AI enthusiast, or just curious about what’s coming, this conversation will offer fresh insights into how AI agents will redefine roles, teams, and productivity.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente
    Stanford UniversityPhD CandidateElijah Scott

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る