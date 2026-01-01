Build the way you want with Slack and Salesforce platforms

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Slack is a centralized engagement layer for all your tools and applications, and Salesforce clouds are powerful systems of record that enable your most critical business processes. Watch this webinar to learn more about how to use Slack and the Salesforce Platform toolkit—including new Salesforce for Slack apps, Salesforce Flow and the upcoming Apex SDK for Slack—to automate end-to-end processes, bringing all your systems and people together in one place.

你將學習到： Why you should build solutions that combine the power of Salesforce Platform and Slack

How to get started with our newest offerings: Salesforce for Slack apps, Flow for Slack and the new Apex SDK

Best practices and real-life examples from Slack-certified experts at IBM

專題講者：