Build the way you want with Slack and Salesforce platforms

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Owners and admins
- Technology professionals
Slack is a centralized engagement layer for all your tools and applications, and Salesforce clouds are powerful systems of record that enable your most critical business processes. Watch this webinar to learn more about how to use Slack and the Salesforce Platform toolkit—including new Salesforce for Slack apps, Salesforce Flow and the upcoming Apex SDK for Slack—to automate end-to-end processes, bringing all your systems and people together in one place.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
IBMSolution Engineering LeaderJarrod Kingston
IBMHead of ProductPhil Weinmeister
