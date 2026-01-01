How Salesforce Canada automates and simplifies work with Slack

Salesforce Canada leadership relies on Slack to accelerate delivery to business partners so they can allocate their teams’ time to strategic initiatives. As the productivity platform for business, Slack helps Salesforce power employee productivity, cut costs through AI and automations, and mitigate security risks.
專題講者：
SlackSVP, Canada SalesMargaret Stuart
SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
Salesforce SVP, Business Technology (IT)Andy White
Salesforce Senior Director, OperationsTamara Carpenter
Salesforce RVPDaniel Martin
