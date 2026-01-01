A customer with the Slack logo with a headset representing working in Slack
How Salesforce Canada automates and simplifies work with Slack

How Salesforce is using Slack to transform productivity and build deeper relationships

60 分鐘

    Salesforce Canada leadership relies on Slack to accelerate delivery to business partners so they can allocate their teams’ time to strategic initiatives. As the productivity platform for business, Slack helps Salesforce power employee productivity, cut costs through AI and automations, and mitigate security risks.

    SlackSVP, Canada SalesMargaret Stuart
    SlackSr. Director, Product MarketingKamilla Khaydarov
    Salesforce SVP, Business Technology (IT)Andy White
    Salesforce Senior Director, OperationsTamara Carpenter
    Salesforce RVPDaniel Martin

