How Salesforce Canada automates and simplifies work with Slack

Salesforce Canada leadership relies on Slack to accelerate delivery to business partners so they can allocate their teams’ time to strategic initiatives. As the productivity platform for business, Slack helps Salesforce power employee productivity, cut costs through AI and automations, and mitigate security risks.

你將學習到： Empower teammates to reach their full productivity potential

Optimize Salesforce's tech stack to boost ROI

Keep data safe with Slack’s enterprise-grade security protections

Optimize performance and productivity with AI and automations

專題講者：