Move Work Forward Faster with Slack Templates

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
Getting work underway is often the hardest part. Before beginning an important task, you have to know where to start and how to get it to “done.” But if you’re spending time figuring this out, you’re slowing down progress. When teams have all the tools, data, people, and processes they need in one place, they’re able to hit the ground running and be set up for long-term success.
Learn more about Slack templates, which help you start and scale projects, programs, and processes across your organization.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker
SlackLead, Specialist SERejane Sawada Guiguer
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！